CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Financial Review

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and CCA Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 1 0 2.50 CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and CCA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.17 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -141.38 CCA Industries $14.12 million 1.64 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

CCA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46% CCA Industries 0.67% N/A N/A

Summary

Natura &Co beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

