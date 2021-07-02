CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.09 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

