CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. CDW posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.50. 5,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

