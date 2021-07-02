Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Down 11.2%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

