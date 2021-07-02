Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by UBS Group

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.34.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. Research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

