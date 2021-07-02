Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 7th (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $22.55 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

