Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $23,614,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

