Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. 51,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 132,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,342,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

