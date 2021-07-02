Cheuvreux Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $90.05 on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

