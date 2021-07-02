Cheuvreux Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $90.05 on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
