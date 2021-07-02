Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,152 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $68,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB opened at $161.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.