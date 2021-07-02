CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,222 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,378,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,785,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,300 shares of company stock valued at $77,001,501. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $235.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.