CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

