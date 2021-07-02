CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 349 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

