CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $275.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

