Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 136.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 584.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

