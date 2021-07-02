Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cinemark by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

