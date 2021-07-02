Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,537,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 8,007,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

CNNWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNNWF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. 18,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,967. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

