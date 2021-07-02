Citadel Advisors LLC Has $45.79 Million Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,055,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,481 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,897. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,816,508. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

