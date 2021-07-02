Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,605 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $58,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 332.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. 3,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,631. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

