Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Tops $62,048.62

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $62,048.62 and approximately $104.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

