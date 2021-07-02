Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 916 ($11.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 977.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.