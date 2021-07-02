Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,281 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

