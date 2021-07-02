Citigroup Inc. Buys 136,203 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 429.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.35 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

