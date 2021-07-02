Citigroup Inc. Buys 460,959 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 1,280.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Precigen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $238,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,851,462 shares of company stock worth $19,990,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

