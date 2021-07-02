Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.