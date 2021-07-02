Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $180.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.