Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

