Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

