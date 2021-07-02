Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 943,472 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943,472 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 229,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

