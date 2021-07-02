Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 418.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.