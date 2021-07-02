Clever DeFi Market Cap Achieves $1.21 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $7,562.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars.

