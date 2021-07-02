Clime Capital Limited (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy bought 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$39,375.00 ($28,125.00). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,070.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.