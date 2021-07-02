CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,212 shares during the period. CM Life Sciences comprises about 0.6% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $29,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $593,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $63,008,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $892,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,723,000. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMLF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.