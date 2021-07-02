Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $46,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

