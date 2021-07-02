Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Increased to C$143.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.