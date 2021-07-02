Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Increased to C$143.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62.
About Cogeco Communications
