Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.95. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

