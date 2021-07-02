Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.