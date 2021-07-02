Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post sales of $88.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.72 million and the highest is $93.90 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $135.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $377.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

