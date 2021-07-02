Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,227,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of CBSH opened at $75.11 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

