Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

