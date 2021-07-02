Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,254 shares.The stock last traded at $7.24 and had previously closed at $7.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 604,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $4,374,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

