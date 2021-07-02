Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.33

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $8,657.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.43 or 0.99782659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00033871 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.01048041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00410304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00397026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052429 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,208,793 coins and its circulating supply is 11,817,604 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

