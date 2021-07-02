Conflux Network Market Cap Reaches $198.98 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $198.98 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,534.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.13 or 0.06295345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.01464449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00401420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00158304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.00624792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00429527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00347074 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 850,000,138 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

