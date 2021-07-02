Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

