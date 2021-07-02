Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.91. 10,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

