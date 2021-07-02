Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,020.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNSWF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $32.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,549.53. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,476.35. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,003.35 and a 12 month high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

