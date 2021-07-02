Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.23% of Constellium worth $45,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 62.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Constellium by 12.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

