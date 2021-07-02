Contrasting Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) & The Competition

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is one of 843 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Addex Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million -$13.72 million -3.55 Addex Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.48 million -2.46

Addex Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Addex Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics Competitors 4638 17716 39014 769 2.58

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.88%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10% Addex Therapeutics Competitors -2,660.71% -174.96% -28.75%

Risk and Volatility

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

