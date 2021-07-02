Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 3 7 7 0 2.24

First Solar has a consensus price target of $96.65, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86% First Solar 17.34% 9.48% 7.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,617.57 $1.62 million N/A N/A First Solar $2.71 billion 3.54 $398.36 million $3.73 24.17

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.