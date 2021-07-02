Contrasting Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clikia and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 1 18 0 2.95

Baidu has a consensus price target of $304.22, indicating a potential upside of 51.01%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Baidu 43.11% 9.77% 5.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Baidu $16.41 billion 4.12 $3.44 billion $9.80 20.56

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baidu beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also offers Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post, a social media platform; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Its iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; and other video content, membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

